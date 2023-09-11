Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Foggy morning; Slightly warmer, more humid ahead of rain chances

Light to dense fog is possible in some locations this morning.
Light to dense fog is possible in some locations this morning.(Source: cNews/Wayne)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Dense to light fog is possible during the morning commute.

No advisories have been issued, but visibility will be reduced in some locations.

Today will be slightly warmer and a bit more humid, with highs in the low to upper 80s.

Expect a few clouds moving in throughout the day, but it will stay dry until later tonight.

A weak upper trough and front will move through the Heartland tonight into Tuesday with mainly light and spotty rain from about midnight through noon Tuesday.

Clouds and showers will keep temperatures down a bit, so it will feely very fall-like with afternoon highs in the 70s!

After the front passes, a cooler, dry and less humid pattern will settle in for the rest of the work week.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Some areas could see overnight lows dip below 50 degrees.

Our next chance for rain after Tuesday looks to be Sunday, but it is too soon to be certain.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County
A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning...
Couple arrested for multiple drug charges in western Kentucky
An investigation is underway after a juvenile was injured in a large fight in Carbondale...
Police investigating after juvenile injured during large fight in Carbondale
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Security guard shot in head outside high school football game
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Janet...
EMPA put out for missing Carbondale woman

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Comfortable conditions are the trend this weekend, and will continue through this upcoming work...
First Alert: More calm, clear conditions for Sunday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warmer start to the workweek before rain and cooler temperatures
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Comfortable conditions for today