First Alert: Foggy morning; Slightly warmer, more humid ahead of rain chances

No advisories have been issued, but visibility will be reduced in some locations.

Today will be slightly warmer and a bit more humid, with highs in the low to upper 80s.

Expect a few clouds moving in throughout the day, but it will stay dry until later tonight.

A weak upper trough and front will move through the Heartland tonight into Tuesday with mainly light and spotty rain from about midnight through noon Tuesday.

Clouds and showers will keep temperatures down a bit, so it will feely very fall-like with afternoon highs in the 70s!

After the front passes, a cooler, dry and less humid pattern will settle in for the rest of the work week.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Some areas could see overnight lows dip below 50 degrees.

Our next chance for rain after Tuesday looks to be Sunday, but it is too soon to be certain.

