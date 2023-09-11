Heartland Votes
1 in custody in connection with Sikeston homicide investigation

A suspect was taken into custody and a probable cause statement was submitted to the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was taken into custody in connection with a homicide investigation.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the 1500 block of Washington on Monday morning, September 11 for a report of an assault with one person believed to be injured.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead.

According to DPS, a suspect was taken into custody and a probable cause statement was submitted to the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the suspect faces charges of murder, armed criminal action and burglary.

The name of the suspect and victim are not being released at this time.

The homicide is still under investigation.

