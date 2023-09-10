Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured during a crash in Butler County early Sunday morning.((MGN))
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured during a crash in Butler County early Sunday morning.

According to the MSHP crash report, the crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. on September 10. 23-year-old Destanee Barton was driving a 2021 Kia K5 westbound on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff when her vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Barton was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee for treatment of serious injuries.

According to the report, her vehicle was totaled and she was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning...
Couple arrested for multiple drug charges in western Kentucky
Check scores and watch highlights from Heartland Football Friday on September 8.
Heartland Football Friday 9/8
David Campbell (Left), Mary Dixon (Middle), and William Walker II (Right) were arrested in...
Three charged in McCracken County drug investigation
A man is in custody after police say he made terroristic threats to a school in Cape Girardeau,...
58-year-old man arrested after making terroristic threats to Cape Girardeau school
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed

Latest News

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and Dr. Shannon talks about loneliness this week.
Dr. Shannon answers the Heartland’s mental health questions
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced traffic plans for the SEMO District Fair.
Cape Girardeau PD releases traffic plans for SEMO District Fair
The annual fair parade will be Saturday, September 9, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Capaha Park....
SEMO District Fair set for Sept. 9-16