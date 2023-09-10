Woman airlifted following crash on U.S. 60 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a woman from Broseley, Missouri was seriously injured during a crash in Butler County early Sunday morning.

According to the MSHP crash report, the crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. on September 10. 23-year-old Destanee Barton was driving a 2021 Kia K5 westbound on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff when her vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Barton was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee for treatment of serious injuries.

According to the report, her vehicle was totaled and she was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.