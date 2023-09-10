Police investigating after juvenile injured during large fight in Carbondale

Heartland Votes
An investigation is underway after a juvenile was injured in a large fight in Carbondale Saturday night.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a juvenile was injured in a large fight in Carbondale Saturday night.

According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, on September 9 around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a large fight in the 800 block of West High Street. They found a group of approximately 300 people that were attending a sporting event.

Police say the fighting ended, but no one cooperated with the investigation at the scene.

There were reports that a knife was used during the fight, however, officers did not locate any weapons and no one reported any injuries while at the scene. A juvenile victim met with officers at the police department later that evening and reported a minor injury that did not require medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Dept. at (618) 549-2121.

