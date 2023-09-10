Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Fruitland fire departments learn hunter tree stand safety

Today in Fruitland, local area fire departments learn new life saving skills
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - Today in Fruitland, local area fire departments learned new life saving skills.

With deer season approaching, they engaged in a hands on training to be able to rescue injured or sick hunters from tree stands in a natural environment.

John Scheper, the Deputy Fire Chief of Fruitland, said this is just another important skill set the firefighters can use to continue to save lives.

“Well, it’s just another facet of service that we can all add to our tool box,” said Scheper. “This is just like another tool that you put into your tool box, to know what to do to have that technical expertise to be able to respond to these types of incidents and we’re just happy to be able to provide that to the community.”

The training camp was put in place to help area fire departments learn more techniques to save hunters from various incidents while in their stands.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning...
Couple arrested for multiple drug charges in western Kentucky
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed
Check scores and watch highlights from Heartland Football Friday on September 8.
Heartland Football Friday 9/8
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A Louisville woman found a three-foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Shawnee woman discovers 3-foot alligator on her front steps

Latest News

Set for September 9, riders will start at the historic Depot Museum in Historic Downtown...
Cotton Ramble bicycle ride in Sikeston
Today at Trail of Tears State Park, people are out and active
Trail of Tears Triathlon
In Sikeston, cyclists took to the streets to enjoy the flat roads in the area in the Cotton...
Cotton Ramble in Sikeston, Mo.
Today in Fruitland, local area fire departments learn new life saving skills
Tree stand safety