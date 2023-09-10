Fruitland fire departments learn hunter tree stand safety

FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - Today in Fruitland, local area fire departments learned new life saving skills.

With deer season approaching, they engaged in a hands on training to be able to rescue injured or sick hunters from tree stands in a natural environment.

John Scheper, the Deputy Fire Chief of Fruitland, said this is just another important skill set the firefighters can use to continue to save lives.

“Well, it’s just another facet of service that we can all add to our tool box,” said Scheper. “This is just like another tool that you put into your tool box, to know what to do to have that technical expertise to be able to respond to these types of incidents and we’re just happy to be able to provide that to the community.”

The training camp was put in place to help area fire departments learn more techniques to save hunters from various incidents while in their stands.

