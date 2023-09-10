First Alert: More calm, clear conditions for Sunday

(KFVS) - Comfortable conditions are the trend this weekend, and will continue through this upcoming work week.

Today, you can expect dry, sunny conditions with highs in the low 80s. While humidity is low, it may feel a little more humid this afternoon than it was yesterday.

Meghan Smith says for tomorrow, the forecast is looking to be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly overcast skies are expected in the morning, with generally cloudy skies expected in the late afternoon.

On Tuesday, we are tracking a 50 percent chance of rain. Cloud coverage will increase throughout the week, but we will see a trend of cool, comfortable temps, sitting in the mid to upper 70s.

