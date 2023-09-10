EMPA put out for missing Carbondale woman

Heartland Votes
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Janet Borowitz, an 81-year-old woman with Dementia.(Williamson County Sheriff's Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been put out for a Carbondale woman who has Dementia.

At the request of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police is activating an EMPA. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Janet Borowitz.

Borowitz is described as an 81-year-old white female. She is 4′8″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. Janet has blond hair and is wearing a white long sleeve shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

According to the EMPA Alert, she was last seen at 5031 Bald Eagle Lane in Carbondale around 10:30 a.m. on September 9. Borowitz has Dementia, which places her in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Janet Borowitz are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541.

