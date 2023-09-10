Dr. Shannon answers the Heartland’s mental health questions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dr. Shannon Cubria Farris is a clinical psychologist. He will be a guest on The Breakfast Show on Sunday mornings, answering viewers’ questions about mental health.

You can join in the conversation by submitting anonymous questions here.

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and Dr. Shannon talks about loneliness this week.

According to Dr. Shannon, loneliness can happen for many reasons including changing schools or jobs, working from home, moving to a new city, ending a relationship, or if you’re living alone for the first time. Often, it’s a lack of meaningful connections and interactions.

Dr. Shannon says if you are lonely, you may feel sad, empty, or as if you’re lacking something important when you spend time by yourself. Other symptoms include:

decreased energy

feeling foggy or unable to focus

insomnia interrupted sleep, or other sleep issues

decreased appetite

feelings of self-doubt, hopelessness, or worthlessness

a tendency to get sick frequently

body aches and pains

feelings of anxiousness or restlessness

increased shopping

substance misuse

increased desire to binge-watch shows or movies

cravings for physical warmth, such as hot drinks, baths, or cozy clothes and blankets

Dr. Shannon says there are some things to do to help with your loneliness. He suggests staying in touch with loved ones, if not physically try more video visits, listening to music or reading a book as opposed to watching TV, and moving your body more. He also says volunteering or trying a new hobby to help get you out of the house. And, if you are in a place where you can have a pet, adopt one.

Dr. Shannon also shared multiple resources for anyone who needs help.

Mental health affects everyone, whether it’s directly or indirectly. It affects friends, family members, co-workers, and other people in your life. According to Dr. Shannon, you don’t have true health until you have your mental health. Dr. Shannon’s goal is to work together with people and create a safe space to talk about mental health in a way that truly matters.

Dr. Shannon can answer questions about mental illness, dealing with mental illness, working with your children or family members and more. If Dr. Shannon doesn’t have all of the answers, he will find an expert who will be able to answer you.

He hopes these conversations about mental health can lend themselves to a little bit more understanding of what might be going on. He wants the Heartland to lean in with curiosity about situations, especially when it’s uncomfortable.

