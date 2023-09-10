Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Comfortable conditions for today

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/10
By Meghan Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. The day should be dry and bright for the most part. Similar to yesterday, today will begin with highs in the 70s to lows in the 80s. This afternoon won’t be very humid, but it will be a little more humid than yesterday. Tomorrow, the first day of the work week, is forecast to be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly overcast skies are expected in the morning, with generally cloudy skies expected in the late afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning...
Couple arrested for multiple drug charges in western Kentucky
Check scores and watch highlights from Heartland Football Friday on September 8.
Heartland Football Friday 9/8
David Campbell (Left), Mary Dixon (Middle), and William Walker II (Right) were arrested in...
Three charged in McCracken County drug investigation
A man is in custody after police say he made terroristic threats to a school in Cape Girardeau,...
58-year-old man arrested after making terroristic threats to Cape Girardeau school
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/10
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Beautiful weekend continues for Sunday
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 9/9/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 9/9/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 9/9/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 9/9/23