Comfortable conditions for today

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. The day should be dry and bright for the most part. Similar to yesterday, today will begin with highs in the 70s to lows in the 80s. This afternoon won’t be very humid, but it will be a little more humid than yesterday. Tomorrow, the first day of the work week, is forecast to be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly overcast skies are expected in the morning, with generally cloudy skies expected in the late afternoon.

