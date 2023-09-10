Heartland Votes
Beautiful weekend continues for Sunday

By Madeline Parker
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, it was a stunning Saturday and Sunday looks just as good. Tomorrow morning looks a little cool, with sunny skies, and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm up to the low 80s, but the sunny skies will continue. By the time the workweek starts, we will see the upper 50 lows and lower 80 highs continue. Tuesday sees some chances for showers in the morning so keep those umbrellas close by. After that, the rest of the workweek looks pleasant with temperatures hanging out in the mid 70s.

