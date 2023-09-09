Three charged in McCracken County drug investigation

FARLEY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for drug offenses in Farley, Ky.

On September 8, around 2:30 p.m., detectives with the Sheriff’s Office saw 37-year-old David Campbell at a local business in McCracken County. According to a release, detectives knew that Campbell was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for drug possession.

Deputies and detectives located and arrested Campbell in a garage on the property of the business. During a search of Campbell’s pockets, detectives located a bag of Methamphetamine. 37-year-old Mary Dixon was also located in the same garage but was allowed to leave.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for the property. During a search, detectives located approximately 20 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the meth was located inside a bag that belonged to Dixon.

At the conclusion of the search warrant, detectives located Dixon and 32-year-old William Walker II in the 700 block of Oaks Road nearby. When deputies approached the couple, Walker became confrontational and attempted to distract detectives while Dixon fled on foot. Walker attempted to resist arrest but was quickly taken into custody. Dixon was located hiding in the backyard of a residence and arrested without further incident.

Campbell, Dixon, and Walker were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. They were charged with the following:

David J. Campbell was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia

Mary L. Dixon was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Fleeing or Evading Police on foot

William Walker II was charged with 2nd Degree Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension and Resisting Arrest

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.