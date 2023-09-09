Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Taco Bell employee accused of making purchases with customers’ credit cards

An Ohio Taco Bell employee was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent charges on multiple customers’ credit cards. (Source: WTVG)
By Zain Omair and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A Taco Bell employee in Ohio has been arrested after allegedly making fraudulent charges on multiple customers’ credit cards.

Kristin and Crystal Orwig told WTVG that they regularly visit the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue. But last week they got more than they ordered after going through the drive-thru.

According to Kristin Orwig, an employee at the restaurant told her that he was having trouble with her card when she was trying to pay for her order.

“I asked him where my card was, and he told me that he needed to swipe it,” Kristin Orwig said.

The couple said they didn’t think too much of it at the time until they checked their accounts a few days later.

They said they noticed more than $700 worth of online charges were suddenly on their account.

And they are still in the process of recovering their funds.

The Oregon Police Department said it got involved after multiple customers reported fraudulent purchases were showing up on their accounts after visiting that Taco Bell location.

According to police, they contacted the employee in question, later identified as Trevell Mosby, and took him into custody.

“My card will never come out of my hand again. You can hand me the machine,” Crystal Orwig said. “I’ll pay for it that way.”

Authorities said Mosby is facing charges that include identity fraud and theft.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Check scores and watch highlights from Heartland Football Friday on September 8.
Heartland Football Friday 9/8
A Louisville woman found a three-foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Shawnee woman discovers 3-foot alligator on her front steps
According to a release from the Kentucky State Police, Steven Youngblood has been located and...
Kentucky State Police: Missing Marshall County man found safe

Latest News

The U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Oceana is taking action to help save endangered turtles....
Navy takes actions to protect sea turtle nests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and EU unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an...
Rescuers treat dog found with embedded collar