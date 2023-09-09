Sunshine and nice temps to start off the weekend

Heartland Votes
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/9
By Meghan Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning and happy Saturday heartland. We are seeing the beginning to fall-like weather. This morning there will be a moderate breeze, but by afternoon it will be in the mid- to upper-seventies. Today will be pleasant and mild generally because the humidity will be low.

Lows tomorrow will be in the mid 50s to low 60s, which will be comparable. The low 80s will be the high for tomorrow. Tomorrow morning, the humidity will start to rise a little, but tomorrow afternoon will still feel fairly moderate.

