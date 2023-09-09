Southern Ill. Pagan Alliance to host fall equinox celebration at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - On Sunday, September 17, the Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance (SIPA) will host a fall equinox celebration for Mabon at Giant City State Park.

According to a release from SIPA, Mabon is the second of three harvest festivals and the second time of the year when day and night are equal in length. It is a time of giving thanks for all things harvested, preparing for shorter days and longer nights and gathering closer to loved ones and the community.

This year’s celebration will be held at Shelter 2 at Giant City State Park in Makanda, Ill. The gathering begins at noon, the ritual begins at 2 p.m. and there will be a potluck to follow. Attendees are asked to bring what they are able to share.

People of all ages are invited to attend. Well-behaved pets are also welcome.

There will be free parking available at the event, and additional free parking north of Shelter 2. Carpooling is encouraged.

For more information, contact Tara Nelsen at (618) 924-0263 (text preferred) or taracatofsipa@gmail.com.

