Couple arrested for multiple drug charges in western Kentucky

A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning several months.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A couple was arrested in western Kentucky Friday night following a drug investigation spanning several months.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, drug detectives have been investigating information alleging 48-year-old James “Jay” White III was selling large quantities of methamphetamine in western Kentucky.

The release says White is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history. In 2006, he was charged with shooting and killing his then pregnant wife in Ozark, Missouri. White also has prior convictions for possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine and other offenses.

Through this drug investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant. Due to White’s extensive criminal history, the detectives utilized the Special Response Team to execute the warrant and arrest at his home.

Authorities conducted the search just after 9 p.m. on Friday, September 8 at White’s camper on Husband’s Road. They located White inside, along with 27-year-old Tiffany Houser. White was found carrying a loaded 45 caliber handgun.

Detectives also found approximately 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine along with additional ammunition inside White’s pants pockets. During the search of the property, detectives found additional meth, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Both White and Houser were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

White was charged with second offense firearm enhanced trafficking in meth, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify the Department of Transportation of an address change.

According to the release, he was out on bond at the time of this new arrest for a prior arrest in Graves County, Ky. in 2022 on meth trafficking charges.

Houser was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

