First Alert: Great conditions for outdoor activities

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 9/9
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Conditions are looking great for outdoor activities today, especially if you are heading to the SEMO Football home opener.

For this morning, we are starting clear and dry with light winds coming in this afternoon. These nice conditions will continue through the evening hours.

Temperatures for today will be in the mid 70s to low 80s--perfect end-of-summer weather.

Meghan Smith says around 10 p.m. tonight, a system past our eastern counties will move a cold front into the Heartland, bringing slightly cooler conditions and some light winds for Sunday.

