58-year-old man arrested after making terroristic threats to Cape Girardeau school

A man is in custody after police say he made terroristic threats to a school in Cape Girardeau,...
A man is in custody after police say he made terroristic threats to a school in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after police say he made terroristic threats to a school in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on September 8 around 11:45 a.m., officers received a report of a male subject threatening to return to a school in the 1000 block of Linden Street and start shooting. Officers quickly responded and found the suspect who made the threat.

The suspect was identified as 58-year-old Patrick Rayford of Cape Girardeau. He was taken into custody without incident.

Rayford was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s Office with first-degree terroristic threatening, which is a Class D felony. He is currently being held without bond.

According to the police department, there are no further credible threats to any schools in Cape Girardeau.

