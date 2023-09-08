Heartland Votes
Volunteers set up Avenue of Flags at Cape Girardeau Co. Park North for Patriots’ Day

Volunteers raised flags for the Avenue of Flags at Cape Girardeau County Park North on Friday ahead of Patriots' Day.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers raised the flags at Cape Girardeau County Park North on Friday morning, September 8 ahead of Patriots’ Day on Monday.

Hundreds of flags are lining the roads in the park. Each flag on the Avenue of Flags represents a veteran from Cape Girardeau.

The display is sponsored by VFW Post 3838.

Volunteers are a crucial part of making this patriotic display happen.

“It’s an awesome event,” Luke Bell, a member of Sigma Nu and a Southeast Missouri State University volunteer, said. “It’s heartwarming to see all this stuff. I mean, to me it brings tears to my eyes to see all these flags, knowing who died for them and their purpose for being out here.”

The flag display will be up through 6 p.m. on Monday, September 11, which is Patriots’ Day.

