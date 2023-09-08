Volunteers set up Avenue of Flags at Cape Girardeau Co. Park North for Patriots’ Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers raised the flags at Cape Girardeau County Park North on Friday morning, September 8 ahead of Patriots’ Day on Monday.

Hundreds of flags are lining the roads in the park. Each flag on the Avenue of Flags represents a veteran from Cape Girardeau.

The display is sponsored by VFW Post 3838.

Volunteers are a crucial part of making this patriotic display happen.

“It’s an awesome event,” Luke Bell, a member of Sigma Nu and a Southeast Missouri State University volunteer, said. “It’s heartwarming to see all this stuff. I mean, to me it brings tears to my eyes to see all these flags, knowing who died for them and their purpose for being out here.”

The flag display will be up through 6 p.m. on Monday, September 11, which is Patriots’ Day.

