Three people injured in Madison County vehicle accident, including two juveniles

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were injured in an accident in Madison County, which included two juveniles.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident occurred on September 7 around 7:40 p.m.

The driver, 26-year-old Don Whited II was going westbound on MO 72, six miles west of Fredericktown. The accident occurred as the vehicle travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne before striking the ground.

There were two passengers in the vehicle with Whited, a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy. All three occupants were transported by EMS to Parkland Hospital in Farmington to be treated for minor injuries.

The juveniles were wearing safety devices, but Whited was not wearing a safety device. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.