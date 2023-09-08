Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Square, a small business banking platform, reports disruptions with several services

A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Square, a small business banking platform, is investigating a disruption in banking services that caused headaches for customers Thursday.

The financial services platform, developed by Block Inc., reported issues with services early Thursday morning.

According to the platform’s website, engineers reported disruptions impacting Square Time Cards, Square Stands and Readers, Data Centers, and several other Square services.

Square also responded to customers’ concerns on X, saying, “We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix. We’ll keep you updated at http://issquareup.com as we learn more.”

Some businesses and customers of Square responded to the post, saying they could not complete transactions and reported the outage has impacted them for hours.

Late Thursday night, the platform posted that engineers are “continuing to work to identify the root cause of this ongoing disruption.”

“We realize that this disruption is impacting many businesses at the moment,” the platform also said. “We’ve got the right people on this and we’re fully committed to resolving the problem as soon as we can.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition
Ashley Riggins was sentenced to life in prison for her grandmother's murder.
Woman sentenced to life in prison for grandmother’s murder
Craig Heissier's treehouse-inspired Airbnb sits at around 500 square feet. It has a...
Southeast Mo. man builds treehouse-style Airbnb

Latest News

To celebrate the first ever sports bet at the casino, former NFL standout George Wilson Jr. was...
Harrah’s Metropolis Casino now accepting sports bets
The “Farm to Table” Dinner will feature food grown by local farmers, prepared by local chefs...
Farm to Table Community Diner held in Jackson
While crews were on the scene of a separate crash, a passenger vehicle ran through the traffic...
Fruitland fire vehicle struck while crews work separate accident
FILE - Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker testifies on...
Biden nominates a former Obama official to run the Federal Aviation Administration