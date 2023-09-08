Semi crash slows traffic on I-57 at mile marker 77 in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A semi crash is slowing traffic on Interstate 57 at mile marker 77 in Franklin County on Friday afternoon, September 8.

According to an alert from Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, a semi went into the median near the 77 mile marker. This is near the Sesser exit.

They said no injuries or issues were reported other than the vehicle being hit.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. They ask you to avoid the area and find an alterate route.

