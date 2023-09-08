Rock the Heartland event looking for teen bands to compete
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Teen bands will compete in Rock the Heartland in May.
Organizers are looking for modern bands to compete against other local groups to win $500. The second place winner will receive $100 and the third place winner will receive $50.
You can find more information on how to enter the competition here.
Rock the Heartland will be May 4 in Greenville, Mo. There is a $20 entry fee.
Students must be 18 and under to compete, and the band doesn’t have to be associated with a school to participate.
They students are allowed to enter for judging only and not the competition.
