Redhawks prepare for football home opener

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is preparing for its football home opener on Saturday, September 9.

The Redhawks will host Lindenwood in its first Big South-OVC Association game of the season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Houck Field.

SEMO Athletics Director Nate Saverino on the SEMO Game Day preview

SEMO and Lindenwood will face off for the second time in their rivalry called the “Game Ball Brawl.”

The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute demonstration team will fly into the Cape Girardeau airport and appear before the Redhawks football home opener.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute demonstration team prepare to appear before the Redhawks football home opener

You can get the party started early with the Banterra Block Party on Bellevue Street at 2 p.m.

According to Southeast, there will be tailgating in front of the stadium, with food and drinks available for purchase. Other activities will include face painting, a big screen to watch all the college football action and the Redhawks Club.

The Redhawk Walk will follow at 4 p.m. and then the stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Fireworks will signal the “one hour alert” at 5 p.m.

The Redhawks will face Lindenwood on the newly-renovated Houck Field. While some work is still being done, fans will be able to sit in the new seats on the south side of the field.

Athletic Director Brade Barke expects the stands to be packed.

“For people to be able to come and get back on our original side, and have our team be able to come back to our home side and have the fans behind them and all of that. I think it’s going to be a really, really special thing,” he said. “I really expect we are going to have a sell out by the time it’s all said and done this weekend.”

Tomorrow will be a packed house at Houck Stadium for SEMO's Home Opener and fans will notice a few changes before they walk through the gates

Southeast Missouri State broke ground in the new stadium in September 2022 after tearing down the old grandstands due to safety concerns.

The first phase of the project cost about $16 million and features new concession stands and bathrooms.

According to Southeast Missouri State, Houck Field has served as the home of Redhawks football for 93 years.

SEMO fans are getting ready for kickoff for the football home opener

Up next, the Redhawks will host longtime rival Southern Illinois University Carbondale during Family Weekend on Sept. 16 for the War for the Wheel.

