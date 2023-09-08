Pawpaw season in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s pawpaw season in the Show-Me State.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the time between September and October is when Missouri’s native tropical fruit is ready for collecting and processing.

The department describes the pawpaw fruit as banana-shaped and cylindrical. They say it’s green at first and then turns yellow when it’s ripe. The pulp is described as “sweet, edible, with a custardy texture.”

Other names for the pawpaw include American Custard Apple and Missouri banana.

Learn more about pawpaws here.

The MDC also has a video on how to process the fruit.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.