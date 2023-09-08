Heartland Votes
Open auditions in late Sept. for Haunted Hall of Horror

The city of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is looking for theatrical performers...
The city of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is looking for theatrical performers for the haunted house.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Open auditions will be held in late September for the annual Haunted Hall of Horror.

The city of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is looking for theatrical performers for the haunted house.

Auditions will be held September 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sept. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the A.C. Brase Arena. You must be 16 or older and bring your ID.

The Haunted Hall of Horror will be open October 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and 31 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

