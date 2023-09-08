Kentucky State Police searching for missing Marshall County man

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 is searching for a man who has been missing for over a week.

KSP is searching for Steven Ray Youngblood of Marshall County after he was reported missing by a family member. Troopers spoke with friends and family of Youngblood who said he was last seen on August 30 in the Farmington area of Graves County.

Steven Youngblood is described as a 48-year-old white male with hazel eyes and brown hair, standing around 5′ 8″ tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has a dragon tattoo covering his right arm and a tribal tattoo on his upper left arm.

He is known to drive a black 2012 Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plate 5227KB. Anyone with information regarding Youngblood’s whereabouts are asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.