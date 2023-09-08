Kentucky State Police: Missing Marshall County man found safe

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 said that a man they were searching for has been found safe.

KSP was searching for Steven Ray Youngblood of Marshall County after he was reported missing by a family member. Troopers spoke with friends and family of Youngblood who said he was last seen on August 30 in the Farmington area of Graves County.

Steven Youngblood is described as a 48-year-old white male with hazel eyes and brown hair, standing around 5′ 8″ tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has a dragon tattoo covering his right arm and a tribal tattoo on his upper left arm.

According to a release from the Kentucky State Police, Youngblood was located around 10:30 p.m. on September 7 and is reported safe.

