Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Here comes the sun

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, with high pressure lingering overhead the nice and quiet weather is going to continue for the Heartland. A calm breeze from the north is keeping the humidity down and afternoon high temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 80s. There is plenty of sunshine in store for us over the weekend but be cautious for some patchy fog late tonight into Saturday morning. Any outdoor plans are going to be in great shape weather wise through the entire weekend. As we head into next week another cold front will work through bringing the chance for rain late Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Craig Heissier's treehouse-inspired Airbnb sits at around 500 square feet. It has a...
Southeast Mo. man builds treehouse-style Airbnb
A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/8.
First Alert forecast at noon on 9/8
First Alert Forecast at 7 a.m. on 9/8/23
First Alert Forecast at 7 a.m. on 9/8/23
First Alert Forecast at 6 a.m. on 9/8/23
First Alert Forecast at 6 a.m. on 9/8/23
First Alert Forecast at 5 a.m. on 9/8/23
First Alert Forecast at 5 a.m. on 9/8/23