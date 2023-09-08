Here comes the sun

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, with high pressure lingering overhead the nice and quiet weather is going to continue for the Heartland. A calm breeze from the north is keeping the humidity down and afternoon high temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 80s. There is plenty of sunshine in store for us over the weekend but be cautious for some patchy fog late tonight into Saturday morning. Any outdoor plans are going to be in great shape weather wise through the entire weekend. As we head into next week another cold front will work through bringing the chance for rain late Monday night into Tuesday.

