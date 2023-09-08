Harrah’s Metropolis Casino now accepting sports bets

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel is now accepting its first-ever in-person sports bets through the best-in-class Caesars Sportsbook.

To celebrate the first ever sports bet at the casino, former NFL standout George Wilson Jr. was invited to place the first official bet to kick off the opening of the Caesars Sportsbook. Any winnings from his wager will benefit a local charitable organization.

During the ribbon cutting on September 7, Wilson was joined by Harrah’s Metropolis Executives, Kelley Keeling, Sherry Wessel and Misty Cates and long-time casino guest, Ralph Swords. Wessel said they are looking forward to serving sports fans in the area.

“We are excited to bring sports betting to our valued customers at Harrah’s Metropolis,” said Wessel. “The launch of our sportsbooks at Harrah’s Metropolis is just the beginning. We look forward to serving sports fans on every platform and offering our customers unforgettable experiences with Caesars Rewards.”

Caesars Sportsbook is an official sports betting partner of the NFL, and has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.