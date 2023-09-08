Heartland Votes
Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed, according to email sent to stadium staff

(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Guns N’ Roses concert scheduled for Saturday at Busch Stadium has been postponed, according to an email obtained by First Alert 4 that was sent to Busch Stadium event staff.

BJC Skycams pointed at Busch Stadium Friday afternoon appeared to show the stage being taken down. No reason has been given for the postponement.

The stage for Guns N' Roses inside Busch Stadium Friday afternoon.
The stage for Guns N' Roses inside Busch Stadium Friday afternoon.(KMOV News 4)

In the email to Busch Stadium event staff, it was stated that ticketholders should hold onto their tickets until a makeup date is released.

This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated.

