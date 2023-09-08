Graves County felon arrested on drug and weapon charges
HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Graves County was arrested this afternoon after he was discovered to be in possession multiple firearms and methamphetamine.
On September 7, around 3:30 p.m., a search warrant was obtained and served at a residence in the 400 block of Mountain Ridge Road in northeastern Graves County.
According to a Facebook post from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 51-year-old Dusty Holder on drug and weapon charges. Holder was also arrested on a felony child support warrant.
Three long guns, Methamphetamine, and meth smoking pies were seized during the search. Holder is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess firearms.
The child support warrant indicates Holder being $12,000 behind in court ordered child support payments. Holder was charged with the following:
- Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd or Subsequent offense
- Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
Holder was transported and lodged at the Fulton County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.