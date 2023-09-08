First Alert: Fall-like cool temperatures in store for your Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Our pleasant ‘early fall’ pattern will be with us through the weekend.

In the very short term, we’re getting a bit more fog this morning as air temps are a bit lower.

The fog could get thick enough to be a travel issue until an hour or so after sunrise.

Eventually, it turns into a partly cloudy and pleasant day, with afternoon highs of about 79 northeast to 84 southwest, and dew points in the mid-50s to around 60.

This evening and tonight will be dry and quiet again, with football temps falling from the 70s into the 60s and daybreak lows mainly in the 50s.

North to northeast flow aloft will keep it dry and relatively mild this weekend, with highs mainly in the low 80s and lows of about 55 to 60.

Our next chance of rain looks to be Tuesday into Tuesday night of next week as an upper trough moves through.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms do not look like a threat with this system, but some scattered showers or patches of rain may bring the week’s only precip chances.

Behind this system, another shot of ‘fall’ will finish out the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.