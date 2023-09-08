Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

David Cantrell announces candidacy for Ward 4 seat on Cape Girardeau City Council

A native of Cape Girardeau, Cantrell is a retired Navy Captain and a small business owner.
A native of Cape Girardeau, Cantrell is a retired Navy Captain and a small business owner.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - David Cantrell has entered the race for the Ward 4 race for Cape Girardeau City Council.

A native of Cape Girardeau, Cantrell is a retired Navy Captain and a small business owner.

“If elected, a priority will certainly be to support those who make Cape such a safe and special place to live, learn, work, play, and pray,” he said in a statement.

Cantrell has served on the Parks and Recreation Board for the past six years.

He has also served as the Chairman for the Avenue of Flags and Memorial Plaza.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Craig Heissier's treehouse-inspired Airbnb sits at around 500 square feet. It has a...
Southeast Mo. man builds treehouse-style Airbnb
A flamingo spotted at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.
‘Non-native’ species reported in Kentucky for first time in state history

Latest News

Tunes At Twilight: Mean Mary
Tunes At Twilight: Mean Mary
The SEMO District Fair is just around the corner
The SEMO District Fair is just around the corner
SEMO District Fair kicks off this weekend
SEMO District Fair kicks off this weekend
SEMO District Fair opens tomorrow in Cape Girardeau
SEMO District Fair opens tomorrow in Cape Girardeau