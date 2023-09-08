David Cantrell announces candidacy for Ward 4 seat on Cape Girardeau City Council

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - David Cantrell has entered the race for the Ward 4 race for Cape Girardeau City Council.

A native of Cape Girardeau, Cantrell is a retired Navy Captain and a small business owner.

“If elected, a priority will certainly be to support those who make Cape such a safe and special place to live, learn, work, play, and pray,” he said in a statement.

Cantrell has served on the Parks and Recreation Board for the past six years.

He has also served as the Chairman for the Avenue of Flags and Memorial Plaza.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.