Commission approves most Mo. Dept. of Conservation permit price increases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Conservation Commission approved to adjust the prices for most hunting, fishing, trapping and commercial permits offered by the department of conservation.

The commission approved the increases at its open meeting on Friday, September 8. The price increases will take effect on February 29, 2024.

On average, most resident hunting and fishing permit prices would be adjusted by about $1.

Not all permit prices will increase. According to the MDC, based on public comments and other feedback received, it will not raise permit prices for resident and nonresident daily fishing permits, annual trout permits and resident and nonresident fur dealer’s permits.

Some of the new permit prices starting in 2024 will be:

The price of a resident hunting and fishing permit will go from $19 to $20.50. The average price for surrounding states is $42.47.

The price of a resident small game hunting permit will go from $10 to $10.50. The average price for surrounding states is $26.57.

The price of a resident trapping permit will go from$10 to $11. The average price for surrounding states is $29.38.

The price of a resident spring turkey permit will go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $47.69.

The price of a resident firearm deer permit will go from $17 to $18. The average price for surrounding states is $54.06.

The price of a resident antlerless deer permit will go from $7 to $7.50. The average price for surrounding states is $24.21.

The price of a youth resident antlerless deer permit will go from $3.50 to $3.75. The average price for surrounding states is $24.21.

The price of the daily trout tag will go from $4 to $5 for adults and stay at $3 for youth. The Commission also rescinded the ‘$5 for 5 trout pilot’ at Maramec Spring Park based on public input. At all trout parks the daily limit is four trout with a statewide possession limit of eight trout.

Those under 16 and 65 years of age and older remain exempt from small-game hunting permits and annual fishing permit requirements. Daily trout tags and an annual trout permit are still required.

“Compared to other states, Missouri permit prices are still in the middle-to-lower end of the scale and will still be a bargain,” MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley said in a news release. “The average price of a resident firearm deer permit for surrounding states is $54 compared to Missouri’s new price starting in 2024 of $18.”

While most permit prices have remained the same for the past 20 years, the MDC proposed increasing them in an effort to keep up with rising costs of goods and services it uses to manage its more than 1,000 conservation areas, along with nature centers, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries and other facilities.

The MDC received initial approval for the permit price adjustment at the commission’s meeting on May 19. The department then offered a public comment period from July 4 through August 2 where they say they received about 250 public comments along with feedback.

According to MDC, Missouri is home to more than 1 million anglers, 500,000 hunters and several thousand trappers. MDC issues nearly 2.6 million hunting, fishing and trapping permits each year.

