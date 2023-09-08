City crews dredge algae from Capaha Pond

Heartland Votes
City staff dredged algae from Capaha Pond on Friday morning, September 8.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City crews dredged algae from Capaha Pond on Friday morning, September 8.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Cape Girardeau, staff will manually remove algae when needed and are trying treatment techniques that also preserve the health of aquatic plants, fish and waterfowl.

They say it will take some time to restore balance to the pond.

