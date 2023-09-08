Cape Girardeau PD releases traffic plans for SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced traffic plans for the SEMO District Fair.

They say “no parking” signs will placed around Arena Park on Friday, September 8. The signs will be enforced starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Any vehicles parked in a “no parking” or “restricted parking” area will be towed and a traffic ticket may be issued.

In addition, they say “no parking” signs will be placed at Capaha Park, North West End Blvd. and Perry Ave. on Friday to restrict parking for the parade on Saturday.

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Police say Capaha Park will be closed starting at 6 a.m. and only vehicles used in the parade will be allowed inside the park. You may drop off parade participants at the intersection of West End Blvd. and Normal St. at the park entrance.

Parade entries must enter Capaha Park from Broadway and Perry. No southbound traffic will be allowed at Perry and Dunklin. Those who drive around barricades may be ticketed.

West End Blvd. will be closed between Broadway and Normal Streets at 7 a.m. so the parade can form. Broadway west of West End Blvd., Kingshighway between Broadway and Cape Rock Drive, and Kingshighway from Hopper to Kiwanis will be closed during the parade.

According to police, parking at police headquarters, 2530 Maria Louise Lane, and the municipal court, 2536 Maria Louise Lane, is for official police or court business only from September 9-16. Violators will be towed and a traffic ticket may be issued.

