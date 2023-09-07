Heartland Votes
Very pleasant weather to end the week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw a fantastic day across the area with light winds and comfortable temperatures. Skies this evening will be mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. For our Friday we will see a few patches of fog to start the day otherwise we will see mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. For Heartland Football Friday we will see beautiful weather with temperatures falling into the 60s. For the weekend the fantastic weather will continue. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

