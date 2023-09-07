Two accused of making false sexual misconduct claims against deputy arrested on conspiracy charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man and woman arrested on drug charges in Williamson County are facing new charges after detectives looked into sexual misconduct claims involving a sheriff’s deputy.

Nathan D. Behrens and Alexis D. Horton were arrested and charged with conspiracy to defraud a governmental entity, conspiracy to obstruct justice, filing a false police report and obstruction of justice.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Behrens and Horton falsely accused a deputy of sexual assault in an attempt to get drug charges dropped against them and to make some money through a civil lawsuit.

The sheriff’s office said Behrens and Horton were arrested after an investigation began on September 1 into a letter circulating on social media.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office showed a photo of the suspected letter, which accused a deputy of inappropriately touching Horton when she was allegedly searched for methamphetamine during a traffic stop on August 5.

We have redacted a copy of the letter because of its explicit details and reported false accusations.

This is a redacted copy of a letter the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said accused a deputy of inappropriately touching Alexis D. Horton when she was allegedly searched for methamphetamine during a traffic stop on August 5. We have redacted a copy of the letter because of its explicit details and reported false accusations. (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

According to the sheriff’s office, Behrens and Horton were both arrested during that traffic stop after deputies found methamphetamine and a gun.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the items shown in this photo: methamphetamine, a gun and a controlled substance, during a traffic stop on Aug. 5 (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Both were booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Horton bonded out and Behrens remained in custody.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said this is when Behrens and Horton came up with “an elaborate plan to levy false allegations” against a deputy to get their charges dropped and make some money.

Investigators said the plot was discovered after they reviewed jail telephone conversations between Behrens and Horton.

Video from the traffic stop on Aug. 5 was also reviewed by investigators.

The sheriff’s office said the video show the retrieval of contraband and “in no way demonstrates any inappropriate conduct.”

Investigators continued going into the case by interviewing both Horton and Behrens.

They said there was at least one confession stating the alleged inappropriate contact never happened and the purpose of the accusation was to get the charges dismissed and result in a financial “payday.”

Behrens and Horton were then arrested and booked back into the Williamson County Jail.

Sheriff Jeff Diederich stated in a Facebook post that he will be seeking restitution from Behrens and Horton on behalf of taxpayers.

“The attempt by these convicted felons to falsely discredit this Deputy is unacceptable and resulted in considerable time and resources being expended at the taxpayers expense,” said Sheriff Diederich.

