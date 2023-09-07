Heartland Votes
Three arrested after meth found in Weakley County residence

Kenneth “Snake” Allen (Left), Gena Harris (Middle), and Mary Mathis (Right) were all arrested...
Kenneth “Snake” Allen (Left), Gena Harris (Middle), and Mary Mathis (Right) were all arrested on drug related charges(Weakley County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Tenn. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested on drug related charges after a search in Greenfield, Tennessee.

On September 6, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant in Greenfield for narcotics.

During the search, deputies and agents seized over 42 grams of methamphetamine in several baggies, items used to sell and consume methamphetamine, and an unspecified amount of US Currency.

According to a Facebook post from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, three people were located at the residence. Kenneth “Snake” Allen, Gena Harris, and Mary Mathis were all arrested on drug related charges.

