Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting into the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Smoke from wildfires still burning in western Canada has once again moved into the Heartland.

The smoke shows up mainly as a hazy look to the sky.

At sunrise and sunset the sky will have an orange or red color.

An impact model shows moderate smoke moving in from the northwest at mid-day today.

At this time, there is not an air quality advisory.

We first started seeing the wildfire smoke of and on in the Heartland in June, which caused some air quality concerns here and to the north of us and other parts of the U.S. This included horse racing at Belmont Park in New York.

