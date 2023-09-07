Sen. Schmitt supporting Gov. Parson’s Federal Disaster request

WASHINGTON. (KFVS) - Senator Eric Schmitt is working to gain support for Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s request for a federal disaster declaration.

Governor Parson has asked President Biden for help for 33 Missouri counties following recent storms in the Show-Me-State.

Several of those counties are in southeast Missouri, including Bollinger, Madison, Mississippi, Perry, Scott, and Wayne Counties.

The goal is to get federal funding to help recover from storms that impacted Missouri from July 29 through August 14.

If approved, local governments would be able to get money to repair roads and bridges, and recoup the cost of responding to the emergencies.

