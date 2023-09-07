Scott City Police Chief to retire

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Chief Rick Walter is out at the Scott City Police Department. Walter confirms he has chosen to retire.

According to Scott City Administrator Dustin Whitworth, Walter turned in his resignation, effective September 30, and will use earned time off until that date.

Whitworth said it is Walter’s decision to leave Scott City PD.

Current Police Captain Chris Griggs will now serve as acting Chief until the city selects Walter’s replacement.

Whitworth said that no other officers are leaving the department. He also said a change in leadership at the police department will not impact emergency services there

He believes the department is in good hands with Captain Chris Griggs assuming the role of acting chief until Walter’s replacement is named.

The City Administrator also points out that all of Scott City’s current officers support the move.

