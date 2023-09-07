Ribbon-cutting to be held for Manufacturing Tech Lab at Three Rivers College

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The new Manufacturing Tech Lab at Three Rivers College will have a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 19.

The Lab will be at 1400 S. Main Street in Sikeston on the second floor.

The training will include Robotics, AC/DC training, Programmable Logistics and more.

For more information on these programs, you can call 573-472-5223.

