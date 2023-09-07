Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Officials search for Carnival cruise passenger who mysteriously disappeared from docked boat

Officials said Kevin McGrath, 26, disappeared from a Carnival Cruise ship while the boat was...
Officials said Kevin McGrath, 26, disappeared from a Carnival Cruise ship while the boat was docked in Florida.(Miami-Dade Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida are searching for a Carnival Conquest cruise ship passenger who was reported missing on Monday.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, 26-year-old Kevin McGrath was last seen in his cabin by his brother around 2:00 a.m. while the ship was docked at Port Miami.

Officials said McGrath was supposed to meet with his family for breakfast before leaving the ship but he never arrived.

A spokesperson with Carnival Cruise Line said an extensive search was carried out by the ship’s officials, but McGrath was not found.

The U.S. Coast Guard was contacted and searched the waters around the ship via helicopter, and officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department boarded and searched the ship.

The spokesperson also said McGrath was not detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during the debarkation.

Police said they determined McGrath did not go overboard, and it was eventually cleared to sail.

The Carnival spokesperson said a care team is supporting McGrath’s family in the wake of his disappearance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau on...
Andy’s Frozen Custard reopens after vehicle crashed into building
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Carter County on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in Carter County crash
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland early Wednesday morning,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland 9/6

Latest News

After a few days of being closed, Andy's Frozen Custard is back serving ice cream to their...
Local ice cream business opens after car crashes into the building
Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA...
5 ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroids will fly by Earth within days, NASA says
California Attorney General Rob Bonta fields questions during a press conference Monday, Aug....
California judge halts district policy requiring parents be told if kids change pronouns
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug....
Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor’s advice regarding ulcer treatment
FILE- Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Pletcher talks outside the federal courthouse, about the...
Felony convictions vacated for 4 Navy officers in sprawling ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal