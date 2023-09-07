Mount Vernon man arrested on drug charges after raid at apartment

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mount Vernon man was arrested on drug charges after a raid at an apartment on Wednesday morning, September 6.

Police arrested 46-year-old Zachary M. Buchman after they served a ‘knock and announce’ search warrant at apartment #5 at 205 South 6th Street.

Investigators say the raid was prompted after detectives previously bought some methamphetamine from Buchman.

During a search of the apartment, officers said they seized some methamphetamine, controlled substances and drug equipment.

Buchanan was booked into the Jefferson County Justice Center on aggravated delivery of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, delivery of methamphetamine under 5 grams, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.

Bond has not been set.

