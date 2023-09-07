Local ice cream business opens after car crashes into the building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Andy’s Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau is back open after a car crashed into the building on Labor Day, September 4.

Despite the damage, they were able to reopen fairly quickly with the help from local contractors.

After a few days of being closed, Andy’s Frozen Custard is back serving ice cream to their customers as of Wednesday, September 6.

Customers started rolling in at Andy’s on Wednesday afternoon, ready to place their orders for the business’s reopening.

Manager Nathan Coleson said its taken a lot of hard work to get the store back open. But he also said they were more than ready to serve the community again.

”We’re extremely excited, it’s taken a lot of hard work between me and the other owner, a couple other people, a lot of our team came together,” said Coleson. “It kind of feels like a re-grand opening you know. We were only shut down for a couple days you know but really just about a day but it’s really exciting because we’re a staple here you know seeing it all over Facebook, everybody is so upset so it really means a lot.”

The vehicle that drove through the building did not get a citation due to it being a private property crash.

Coleson said he expects the repairs will take a few months to be completed.

