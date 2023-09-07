Hiker rescued by boat on Tennessee River in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Rescue Squad was paged at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6 to assist with a man who had fallen along the riverbank of the Tennessee River.

A 56-year-old male had slipped and fell while hiking and dislocated his knee.

To reach the man, a boat was deployed.

Marshall County EMS then took the patient to the hospital.

They received assistance from the Calvert City Fire, Possum Trot Sharpe Fire Department, Marshall County Ambulance Service and Marshall County 911.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.