Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Hiker rescued by boat on Tennessee River in Marshall County

Marshall County Rescue Squad was paged at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6 to assist with a...
Marshall County Rescue Squad was paged at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6 to assist with a man who had fallen along the riverbank of the Tennessee River.(MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Rescue Squad was paged at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6 to assist with a man who had fallen along the riverbank of the Tennessee River.

A 56-year-old male had slipped and fell while hiking and dislocated his knee.

To reach the man, a boat was deployed.

Marshall County EMS then took the patient to the hospital.

They received assistance from the Calvert City Fire, Possum Trot Sharpe Fire Department, Marshall County Ambulance Service and Marshall County 911.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition
Ashley Riggins was sentenced to life in prison for her grandmother's murder.
Woman sentenced to life in prison for grandmother’s murder
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Set for September 9, riders will start at the historic Depot Museum in Historic Downtown...
Cotton Ramble bicycle ride in Sikeston set for Sept. 9
Sports betting is now legal in Kentucky.
Sports betting now legal in Kentucky
Smoke form Canadian wildfires is creating hazy skies in the Heartland on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting into the Heartland