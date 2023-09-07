Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Calm couple of days ahead

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, we are starting to feel that break in hot and humid conditions. A cold front pushed through yesterday setting us up for some nice days ahead. Today, mostly sunny skies are expected with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. A slight breeze from the northwest will keep those dew points in the lower 60s. Tonight areas of patchy fog are likely through the overnight hours and into Friday morning.

The weekend is going to be gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs staying in the lower 80s. The evenings are almost going to start feeling like fall, dropping to the upper 50s in some areas. Our next chance for rain will return early next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Wright, 49, of Poplar Bluff, was take into custody in the 500 block of East Henry Street...
Woman believed missing after swimming in Black River now in custody on outstanding warrant
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A local tradition that brings the spooky spirit to a neighborhood in Cape Girardeau has come to...
Cape Girardeau resident ends neighborhood Halloween display tradition
Ashley Riggins was sentenced to life in prison for her grandmother's murder.
Woman sentenced to life in prison for grandmother’s murder
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at Noon on 9/7/23
First Alert Forecast at Noon on 9/7/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/7
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/7
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/7
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/7