Calm couple of days ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, we are starting to feel that break in hot and humid conditions. A cold front pushed through yesterday setting us up for some nice days ahead. Today, mostly sunny skies are expected with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. A slight breeze from the northwest will keep those dew points in the lower 60s. Tonight areas of patchy fog are likely through the overnight hours and into Friday morning.

The weekend is going to be gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs staying in the lower 80s. The evenings are almost going to start feeling like fall, dropping to the upper 50s in some areas. Our next chance for rain will return early next week.

