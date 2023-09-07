Glenn Poshard to hold book signing at John A. Logan College

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College will host a book signing and reading by Dr. Glenn Poshard of his recently published biography.

The biography is titled “Son of Southern Illinois: Glenn Poshard’s Life in Politics and Education”. The free event will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 13, in the Administration Board Room.

Journalist Carl Walworth wrote the book with the participation of Poshard. According to a release from JALC, the book traces Poshard’s life from poverty and tragedy, military service, and his time as a state senator, congressman, candidate for governor, President of Southern Illinois University, and as the founder of the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children along with his wife, Jo.

Copies of the book in paperback and hardback will be available at the event for purchase. The book is also available as an eBook, paperback, and hardcover through online retailers Amazon and Barnes and Noble and can also be ordered through siupress.com

