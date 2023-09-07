Heartland Votes
Fruitland fire vehicle struck while crews work separate accident

While crews were on the scene of a separate crash, a passenger vehicle ran through the traffic...
While crews were on the scene of a separate crash, a passenger vehicle ran through the traffic cones and struck the blocking apparatus on the drivers side(Fruitland Area Fire Protection District Facebook page)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle belonging to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District was struck while crews were at the scene of a previous crash.

Around 8:30 a.m. on September 7, units with the Fire Protection District responded to an accident near the 106mm of I-55 northbound involving a semi tractor trailer. Units arrived on scene and began accessing two patients from the original accident.

According to a release from the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, apparatus were placed in protective “blocking formation, with an additional apparatus several hundred feet behind the accident to protect the victims and response personnel on scene.

About 10 minutes later, a passenger vehicle ran through the traffic cones and struck the blocking apparatus on the drivers side. The car careened off of the truck and landed in the grass median of the interstate.

No injuries occurred as a result of the secondary accident with the passenger vehicle. However, the driver of the vehicle was cited by Highway Patrol officials.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, two people were injured in the original crash with the semi. 25-year old Kenneth Kobermann and 26-year-old Bethany Burleigh were taken by ambulance to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to be treated for minor injuries.

